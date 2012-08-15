Command & Conquer: Generals 2 will be free to play as part of online C&C series

There's already one free-to-play Command and Conquer game - Tiberium Alliances. This isn't that. At Gamescom, EA announced that Command & Conquer: Generals 2 has been "transformed" to become a part of a series of free, online Command & Conquer games that will revisit the Tiberium and Red Alert universes. Generals 2 will be the first in the line and is due next year, but closed beta sign-up begins today if you want a chance to see it early. At the moment, that address isn't working, but it's the right one. There's a new Generals 2 trailer too, which you'll find below.
Unlike Tiberium Alliances, this is set to be a full-on C&C game, with elements like destructive terrain, physics, and multiple factions. More as it's announced.