Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War integrates with Warzone in December

During an Activision earnings call it was announced that Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will integrate with Call of Duty: Warzone shortly after launch. Blops launches on November 13, but won't become a part of Warzone until sometime in December.

Activision first announced in September that Blops and Warzone would work together, with progression linked across the titles and all post-launch updates being free for all players. On the same call Activision president Rob Kostich said: "All the awesome new Black Ops Cold War weapons and operators you unlock and your level 1 to 55 progression will be usable in Black Ops and in Warzone."

The key is that no gun gets left behind. The battle royale has been a massive success so far (Kotick says it's been downloaded by over 80 million players), and the way Activision is approaching this marks a new kind of one-upsmanship in the 'service games' genre. Players now expect battle passes and new content as a matter of course, which is all well and good, but by tying-in the 'main' Call of Duty entries Activision is giving the game a yearly thematic overhaul that will be hard to compete with.