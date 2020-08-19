Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War confirmed, full reveal coming next week

Activision has finally confirmed that the next Call of Duty game will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War. A new teaser released today looks back at the story of real-life Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov, who escaped to the West in 1970, and "Perseus," the code name of a Soviet spy who allegedly infiltrated Western intelligence agencies as part of an effort to subvert US efforts in the nuclear arms race—and whose identity was never discovered.

The trailer doesn't go into details about the game, although it does break down a familiar and alarmingly contemporary-sounding long-term program aimed at ending American hegemony—Demoralization, destabilization, crisis, and normalization—before concluding with the famous warning that those who do not know their history will be doomed to repeat it. That was also a central theme in the pre-announcement Black Ops - Cold War ARG.

More information will be revealed in one week: The worldwide reveal is now officially set for August 26.