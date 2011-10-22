Blizzard: "Months, certainly not years" until Heart of the Swarm beta

Diablo III's coming "soon," and WoW: Mists of Pandaria's, er, probably not, but what about StarCraft II: HoS? Well, Blizzard's icy, secret-keeping heart hasn't suddenly melted, but the developer dropped a big hint during a group interview session at BlizzCon.

"As far as beta goes, we're coming up to it pretty quickly. I don't have a specific date, but certainly months - not years or anything like that," said lead producer Chris Sigaty.

So yes - red shirt kid, pro-level StarCraft player, or, er, Pokemon trainer - 2012 looks to be quite the year for Blizzard fans.