Blizzard announces 'massively multiplayer' Diablo Immortal for mobile

At Blizzcon today, Blizzard announced a mobile game in the Diablo series, called Diablo Immortal, "because nothing brings a family together like slaying demons." Diablo lead gameplay designer Wyatt Cheng teased the game after dropping some Diablo lore and rolling a cinematic. "We want to do it in a way that's true to Blizzard, putting gameplay first. We want to do it in a way that feels right for Diablo. We are making a full-fledged action-RPG you can play everywhere, with everyone," Cheng said.

Diablo Immortal will explore the decades of history between Diablo 2 and 3 "with new stories for beloved characters." The game is being developed in partnership with Netease, who have worked with Blizzard in the past to operate their online games in China.

The gameplay trailer that ran at Blizzcon shows off six character classes—Necromancer, Wizard, Demon Hunter, Barbarian, Monk, and Crusader—and promises "massively multiplayer" gaming on mobile.

If you want to be among the first to play Diablo Immortal, you can 'pre-register' on the official site. The pre-registration is live now for Android and coming soon for iOS.

Check out the cinematic below.