Bioshock Infinite: Burial at Sea trailer picks out Rapture's fact from myth

Bioshock Infinite's first story-based DLC campaign is on a bathysphere ride to release. That means a return to the base game's quirky "Fact From Myth" trailer series, sending up '70s educational video making. Rather than tracking down the magical flying city of Columbia, this time the fictional documentary makers are in search of clues relating to the magical underwater city of Rapture - the setting for the two-part DLC.

You can see the original "Truth From Legend" trailers below. They had a tendency to focus on the more lore-heavy aspects of Columbia, whereas here it hints at a more specific part of the story: the poster of Elizabeth and Booker dancing prompting a reaction from a mysterious character interviewed after the fact. We'll find out the extent to which this story beat is explored when Burial at Sea is released this "Holiday".