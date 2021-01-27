Counter overpowered guns and annoying exploits with these Warzone loadouts

What are the best Warzone off-meta loadouts? Call of Duty: Warzone's metagame is a fickle beast. Some sure-fire—albeit unfair and borderline broken—strategies still work almost a year after the battle royale's launch in May. Overpowered items haven't been tweaked and some bugs have returned repeatedly, despite Raven Software's updates and patches.

Losing to a Juggernaut or a coward sitting in the gas abusing stim glitches is just not fun. Hunting those players down—win or lose—and killing them before they can steal another win is just as delicious as earning your own. This guide will show you the best Warzone counter-meta loadouts to help you find Buy Station campers, bug exploiters, and more and end them before they can ruin another match.

How to use Warzone off-meta loadouts

It's not enough to just set these loadouts up and wait: You'll need to position yourself in the best possible way to find and eliminate these enemies. There are a couple ways you can set yourself up for success.

The first is to play quietly—equip Ghost and other perks that keep your movement and gunfire on the down low—to avoid detection for most of the match. Focus on completing contracts to earn cash and then find a Buy Station when you're heading into the final few circles. Then, buy the best Warzone loadout based on what's happening around you. If there is a Juggernaut icon on the map—grab your Juggernaut buster.

The second is to get yourself killed before the Gulag closes. It may seem like a weird decision, but it'll give you the ability to position yourself anywhere on the map if you can win the one-on-one encounter. Once you're dropped back in Verdansk, survey the area around you during your descent and discern what the best position to defend would be based on the circle's final destination.

A loadout is also guaranteed to drop in the final few circles of the game. You'll be in the best position to grab it and equip yourself well for the final fight.

The best Warzone counter-meta loadouts

The DMR Defender

Primary: MP5

MP5 Muzzle: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Battle Hardened

Double Time, Overkill, Battle Hardened Throwables: Thermite, Flash Grenade

Thermite, Flash Grenade Secondary: Riot Shield

It doesn't really matter what gun is the most broken in the current Warzone meta. Whether it's the DMR or Bruen, they all have the same type of advantage, and this loadout will work against all of them. The key is remaining on the defensive until an opportunity to attack emerges.

Stay in front of the edge of the circle to keep all of the action in front of you, with riot shield ready. At its height, the DMR could take someone with full armor down in three shots. You don't want to give anyone that opportunity.

Once there are only a few players left alive and you know the locations or remaining players, slowly approach them with the riot shield. Use the flash grenades to disrupt your enemy while getting close enough to take them out with the MP5. It's the slow path to victory, but it's worth it to counter whatever gun everyone in competitive lobbies is using to get ahead. The DMR has twice been nerfed, but this remains a useful approach against whatever OP gun is on trend.

The Juggernaut Slayer

Primary: PKM

PKM Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrel

26.9″ Extended Barrel Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Perks: Double Time, Restock, Shrapnel

Double Time, Restock, Shrapnel Throwables: Thermite, Stun Grenade

Thermite, Stun Grenade Secondary: Diamattis

Diamattis Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

7.2" Task Force Stock: Dual Wield

Dual Wield Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

The Warzone Juggernaut, despite being limited to special events like jailbreaks, are a constant annoyance in the final circle. Killing a Juggernaut in the final few circles is difficult, as it's nearly impossible to do enough damage to them before you get mowed down by a barrage of Gatling gun bullets. Here's a different approach.

Juggernauts vulnerable against thermite and melee attacks; They can't keep up with you while you're running. Equip the Double Time perk so you move faster and add thermite grenades to your loadout with the Restock and Shrapnel perks equipped. That'll give you two thermite grenades that automatically refresh after every 50 seconds. Three thermite hits should bring a Juggernaut to their knees.

Now keep moving until you get close enough to use melee attacks with your secondary pistol or use the PKM to deal damage while the Juggernaut is lit up. Those grenades combined with damage from the PKM should be able to eliminate your beastly foe. Keep an eye out, though: It's easy to get caught by a third party while fighting a Juggernaut out in the open.

The Truck It

Primary: Bruen

Bruen Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Ammunition: 200 Round Belt

200 Round Belt Perks: FMJ, Double Time, High Alert, Amped

FMJ, Double Time, High Alert, Amped Throwables: C4, Stun Grenade

C4, Stun Grenade Secondary: RPG

We've all been there: You're in the thick of it in the final few minutes of a match and some cocky numbskull is circling the safe zone in a heavily armored truck. Nobody wants to light them up and expose their position or face the driver in a head-on fight. Well, everyone except you.

This Bruen and RPG class, fully stocked with the FMJ perk that lets you deal extra damage to vehicles, is meant to eliminate anything that has wheels. Unleash everything on that driver once you've found a good position to engage from and keep them pinned with LMG fire. No vehicle will survive against this setup.

The Stim Hunter

Primary: Kar98k

Kar98k Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel Optic: Sniper Scope (Crossthread Reticle)

Sniper Scope (Crossthread Reticle) Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

FTAC Sport Comb Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Tracker

Double Time, Overkill, Tracker Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Secondary: M4

M4 Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman

Corvus Custom Marksman Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Infinite stim glitches, where a player uses the stim over and over until they are the last person standing, has popped up multiple times in Warzone's short lifespan. There's nothing worse than realizing a cheater is hiding in the storm, just waiting for you to die a slow and painful death to the gas. This class will help you avoid those situations.

The Kar98k is the best mid-range sniper and it'll make hunting these glitch enablers very satisfying. Stick to the edge of the circle near the end of the match and pick up any bounty contracts you see. These contracts will point you in the direction of other players who are creeping in with the storm—some may be abusing the stim glitch.

Use the Tracker Perk, Heartbeat sensor, and mini-map to hunt these players down and stop them in their exploitative tracks.