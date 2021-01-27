The best Warzone loadouts and class setups

What are the best Warzone loadouts? When you're hunting down other squads in Verdansk, you need the best weapons, attachments, and perks to help you defend yourself. However, it's easy to feel overwhelmed by Warzone's ever-growing list of weapon classes.

There's a huge difference between picking up a rare weapon on the floor, and calling in a loadout drop brimming with the best attachments on offer. That's why I'm here to help you prepare for your matches, and point you in the right direction. Here are ten of the best Warzone loadouts to try right now, from the attachments you should equip, to the perks and throwables that round off each build.

The best Warzone loadouts

FFAR 1 & Kar98k

FFAR 1

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 21.2" Ranger

21.2" Ranger Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Optic: Quickdot LED

Quickdot LED Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

The FFAR 1's quick fire rate and snappy reload speeds make it feel closer to an SMG than an assault rifle. This loadout prioritises bullet velocity and range, while extending your magazine to ensure you have enough bullets to take down an enemy squad before you need to reload. For a more detailed breakdown, check out my best FFAR 1 loadouts recommendations.

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Barrel Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

FTAC Sport Comb Optic: Sniper Scope/Cronen C480 Pro

Sniper Scope/Cronen C480 Pro Laser: Tac Laser

The Kar98k is the best Warzone Marksman rifle, as it's very reliable when you need to pick off enemies in the distance. This particular setup increases your ADS speed, so if you spot an opponent, you can take them down instantly. The Sniper Scope is a good choice, but consider using the Cronen C480 Pro instead, if you want to avoid the glint giving your position away.

DMR 14 & Diamatti

DMR 14

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Rnd

It may have suffered a couple of rounds of nerfs, but it's still worth saving a loadout slot for the DMR 14. You need a build that increases your fire rate and ammo capacity to make the most of this tactical rifle in Verdansk. I've got you covered with my best DMR 14 loadouts guide.

Diamatti

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 6.5" Takedown

6.5" Takedown Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock: Dual Wield

Dual Wield Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

There's a reason this appears in our best Diamatti loadouts list. Switch from your slower, more accurate primary to dual wield these quick-firing pistols, and finish off injured opponents. Another reason to opt for a handgun in your secondary slot is so you can choose the Ghost perk, instead.

AUG & MAC-10

AUG (Cold War)

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 17" Titanium

17" Titanium Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Optic: Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x

Visiontech 2x/Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

Keep your feet firmly planted on the spot, and you can't go wrong with this build. The Cold War variant of the AUG has a tendency to kick back, but this setup does a great job of maintaining its ability to deal lots of damage, while minimising recoil. To shake things up with this tactical burst-fire weapon, check out the best AUG loadouts for some helpful tips.

MAC-10

Barrel: 5.9" Task Force

5.9" Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel: Striker Grip

Striker Grip Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The MAC-10 quickly earned its reputation when it was added to Warzone. Even nerfs can't keep it out of our best loadouts, though. Use this to shred through opponents at close ranges. If you're yet to try it, Morgan has a selection of the best MAC-10 loadouts to help you get started.

Pelington 703 & AK-74u

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 27.2" Combat Recon

27.2" Combat Recon Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Ammunition: Fast Loader

This bolt-action sniper is a one-shot kill, if you manage to land a chest or headshot. The attachments in this loadout improve the weapon's handling, rewarding sensible shots with clean kills. It's also a lot of fun to try out in the Cold War Multiplayer modes, where you'll find that these Pelington 703 loadouts are often the best.

AK-74u

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Spetsnaz Compensator Stock: No Stock

No Stock Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 50 Round VDV Fast Mags

50 Round VDV Fast Mags Rear Grip: Spetsnaz Field Grip

It's a good idea to balance a ranged killer with a powerful secondary, and it's difficult to find another SMG that tops the AK-74u's damage. While the MP5 can beat this gun on fire rate and control, it offers slightly better range, which is more important when it's paired with a sniper rifle.

M16 & Diamatti

M16

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 16.3" Titanium

16.3" Titanium Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

There are so many dominant tactical rifles that the M16 is often overlooked. Don't let this burst-fire build scare you away, the M16 is surprisingly accurate and the best fire rate in its class. An extended mag and suppressor are all you need to tear through the server.

Diamatti

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.2" Task Force

7.2" Task Force Laser: Ember Sighting Point

Ember Sighting Point Ammunition: Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 30 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

This Diamatti loadout uses a single pistol, rather than the dual wield stock. This version has improved hip-fire accuracy and better ADS time. If you prefer accuracy over speed, try this build in your next match.

CR-56 AMAX & MP5

CR-56 AMAX

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ranger Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

If you prefer engaging in mid-ranged firefights, try the CR-56 AMAX. This AR is fully automatic and it manages to deal even more damage than the standard M4A1. You need to unlock it by getting 3 gunbutt kills while using an assault rifle in 10 different matches, but it's worth the grind.

MP5 (Cold War)

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 9.5" Task Force

9.5" Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Speed Tape

The MP5 is often the go-to SMG, courtesy of its low recoil and impressive fire rate. While the Modern Warfare version of the gun is still in Warzone, choose the Cold War variant. This setup has the best of both stats when it comes to hip-fire accuracy and aiming-down-sights.

Grau 5.56 & Bullfrog

Grau 5.56

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Tempus 26.3" Archangel

Tempus 26.3" Archangel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The beauty of the Grau 5.56 is its ability to maintain pinpoint accuracy, while being lightweight. It's a popular primary, performing well even if you need to fire off some shots into the distance. It's also one of the more versatile ARs, as you'll see in my list of the best Grau 5.56 loadouts.

Bullfrog

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4 Task Force

7.4 Task Force Laser: GRU 5mW Laser Sight

GRU 5mW Laser Sight Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 65 Rnd

The Bullfrog feels like a bit of a wild card, but it's proof that sometimes it pays to pick off-meta guns. You may be surprised to hear that it offers higher accuracy, mobility, and damage than the MP5.

Groza & LW3 Tundra

Groza

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 16.2" GRU Composite

16.2" GRU Composite Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

You may have missed the Groza when the Cold War weapons were added to Warzone, but it's worth trying if you're happy to guzzle through bullets at breakneck speed. A simple optic, combined with a very large extended magazine can lead to some cheeky team wipes.

LW3 Tundra

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 29.1" Combat Recon

29.1" Combat Recon Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Royal & Kross 4x Underbarrel: Bipod

Bipod Ammunition: 7 Rnd

The LW3 Tundra is a nice substitute for the Pelington 703. This is also a bolt-action sniper, but it'll also kill an enemy in a single shot, even if you tag their shoulders. Don't forget to hold Left Shift to steady your aim: the Tundra sways wildly out of control if you don't.

Kilo 141 & MP5

Kilo 141

Barrel: Singuard Arms 16.6” SOCOM

Singuard Arms 16.6” SOCOM Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Optic: Integral Hybrid

Integral Hybrid Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Granulated Grip Tape Stock: Singuard Arms Sniper Pro

The Kilo had its time in the spotlight late last year, and it continues to impress. Similar to the FFAR 1, you'll feel right at home using it similarly to an SMG with our best Kilo 141 loadouts. Stabilise your shots using the attachments above for the smoothest experience.

MP5 (Cold War)

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 9.5" Task Force

9.5" Task Force Stock: SAS Combat Stock

SAS Combat Stock Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Speed Tape

M4A1 & HDR

M4A1

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier

Stock M16 Grenadier Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

The M4A1 was the best all-rounder when Warzone released, and it's still a competitive assault rifle when it's decked out with the best attachments. If stealth is your style, this build has excellent stability while remaining silent. There's room to customise it to support more aggressive builds, just take a look at my best M4A1 loadouts for more choices.

HDR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9" HDR Pro

26.9" HDR Pro Stock: FTAC Champion

FTAC Champion Optic: Thermal Sniper Scope/Thermal Dual Power Scope

Thermal Sniper Scope/Thermal Dual Power Scope Ammunition: 7 Round Mags

The HDR is one of the more forgiving sniper rifles, making it a top pick for beginners. Find some cover and hunt down foes from afar using one of the thermal scopes for best results.

Perks

E.O.D/Cold-Blooded

E.O.D reduces the damage you take from non-killstreak explosives and fire, making it a popular choice for most loadouts. If you're concerned about showing up on enemy thermal optics, consider swapping to Cold-Blooded instead.

Overkill/Ghost

If you want to run two primary weapons in your loadout, you need the Overkill perk. Alternatively, if you're happy to head into Verdansk with a handgun or launcher, it's worth doing so for the Ghost perk. You'll find a Heartbeat Sensor in most players' Tactical slots, and this perk makes sure you're undetectable by Heartbeat Sensors, UAVs, and Radar Drones.

Amped/ Tune Up

Amped is the best option for your final slot as it allows you to swap between weapons faster. If you're dropping in with your pals, Tune Up is also a helpful perk as it reduces your revive time by 25 percent.

Lethal & Tactical

Lethal: C4/Semtex

C4 is the meta choice, and it's easy to understand why. This explosive is reliable for finishing off enemies after a heated firefight, and it can also be tossed on roofs to take out multiple squad members at once. That said, I prefer using a Semtex as it's easier to throw it at moving targets.

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Verdansk is a large map, and even when you're skulking around indoors it can be very difficult to locate your enemies. Sniffing out the competition is much easier with the help of the Heartbeat Sensor, which also happens to be the best Tactical in Warzone.