The best Warzone 2 loadouts so far

Not long into Call of Duty: Warzone 2's lifespan, verdicts are already coming in about the best loadouts, attachments, and guns.

Warzone 2 has barely left the barracks and touched its boots on the ground, but that hasn't stopped players, pros, and the wider internet from sharing strong opinions on what the best Warzone 2 loadouts and guns are the most powerful so far. 

If you're coming into Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after a long hiatus, you should know upfront that the sequel has brought significant changes to the arsenal at large, as well as the way that loadouts work in Warzone. Sniper rifles aren't the one-shot-kill lasers they used to be and a new premium on armor vests is speeding up the average time-to-kill. But maybe more importantly, you don't purchase loadouts from Buy Stations anymore—only primary weapons can be picked up here, for a flat cost of $5000 (previously Warzone allowed you to grab an entire loadout for $10,000). This design change forces you to be more flexible in the field, fighting with what you've found in the environment rather than grabbing your best kit every single match. For that reason, keep an eye out for these guns that are being favored so far in Warzone 2.

The nascent meta seems to be favoring seven different weapons from what we've played and seen so far:

The best Warzone 2 guns in November 2022 

  • STB 556
  • Kastov 762
  • TAQ-56
  • M4
  • EBR-14
  • Lachmann Sub
  • SP-R 208
  • RPK

The best Warzone 2 loadouts in November 2022

TAQ-56

Optic: Schlager 3.4X
Magazine: 60 Round Mag
Muzzle: Echoline GS-X
Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

RPK

Optic: VLK 4.0
Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5
Stock: Heavy Support Stock
Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple
Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Lachmann Sub

Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp
Stock: LM Stockless MOD
Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

EBR-14

Muzzle: Tempus GH50
Barrel: 22" Boremaster
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Stock: SO R55 Adapter
Optic: Luca Bandera Scope
Ammunition: 7.62 Armor Piercing

M4

Optic: Schlager 3.4X
Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Muzzle: Harbinger D20
Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

STB 556

Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620
Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40
Magazine: 42 Round Mag
Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip
Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Kastov 762

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90
Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot
Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip
Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

SPR-208

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67
Optic: Luca Bandera Scope
Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt
Comb: Aim-Assist 406
Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension

