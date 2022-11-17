The best Warzone 2 loadouts so far

Warzone 2 has barely left the barracks and touched its boots on the ground, but that hasn't stopped players, pros, and the wider internet from sharing strong opinions on what the best Warzone 2 loadouts and guns are the most powerful so far.

If you're coming into Call of Duty: Warzone 2 after a long hiatus, you should know upfront that the sequel has brought significant changes to the arsenal at large, as well as the way that loadouts work in Warzone. Sniper rifles aren't the one-shot-kill lasers they used to be and a new premium on armor vests is speeding up the average time-to-kill. But maybe more importantly, you don't purchase loadouts from Buy Stations anymore —only primary weapons can be picked up here, for a flat cost of $5000 (previously Warzone allowed you to grab an entire loadout for $10,000). This design change forces you to be more flexible in the field, fighting with what you've found in the environment rather than grabbing your best kit every single match. For that reason, keep an eye out for these guns that are being favored so far in Warzone 2.

The nascent meta seems to be favoring seven different weapons from what we've played and seen so far:

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Warzone 2 guns in November 2022

STB 556

Kastov 762

TAQ-56

M4

EBR-14

Lachmann Sub

SP-R 208

RPK

(Image credit: Activision)

The best Warzone 2 loadouts in November 2022

TAQ-56

Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

RPK

Optic: VLK 4.0

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

Stock: Heavy Support Stock

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Lachmann Sub

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

Stock: LM Stockless MOD

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

EBR-14

Muzzle: Tempus GH50

Barrel: 22" Boremaster

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Stock: SO R55 Adapter

Optic: Luca Bandera Scope

Ammunition: 7.62 Armor Piercing

M4

Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

STB 556

Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

Muzzle: SAKIN TREAD-40

Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Rear Grip: STIP-40 Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Kastov 762

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Rear Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

SPR-208

Barrel: 23.5″ Fluted R-67

Optic: Luca Bandera Scope

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

Stock: ZRL T70 Pad Extension