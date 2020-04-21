Try these Warzone loadouts to get you out of trouble

Looking for the perfect CoD: Warzone loadout? If you’ve played a few matches of Call of Duty's free battle royale mode, you’ve no doubt fell foul of a player with a tricked-out assault rifle and killer perks at their disposal. “Hacks!” you may cry, mashing your keyboard in disgust. But as they say, if you can't beat them, join them.

Loadouts let you choose primary and secondary weapons, plus perks and other equipment, just as they do in Multiplayer. In Warzone, however, you get them from an in-game care package that you can buy with cash. It's enough to turn the tide of a match, but there are loads of options from which to choose. So, here’s my guide to the Warzone loadout system, with some pointers about what gear to add to your personal arsenal.

What’s the difference between Multiplayer and Warzone loadouts?

Loadouts are a feature in Call of Duty's Multiplayer mode where you can choose primary and secondary weapons, perks and grenades in the menus before a match. Once you have the hefty $10k asking price, you can pick from a series of loadouts in-game to be parachuted to your desired spot on the map.

In Warzone, it’s a little different than to Multiplayer. First, killstreaks don’t have any bearing, as Warzone has its own. And naturally, they’re not available every time you die, since this is a battle royale. Beyond that, they function in the same way, and retrieving one is like stepping into an old pair of shoes.

How to customise Warzone loadouts

Head to the Warzone main menu, then Tab to the ‘Weapons’ menu. From here you can tap ‘Edit Loadout' to access your ten custom loadout slots. When you're doing that, here are some things to think about. What guns did you like using in previous matches? What equipment did you find most useful? What perks do you feel gave your enemies an advantage? These are questions you can answer with an in-game loadout.

You will level up while playing Warzone, but it's possible that other players who've been hammering Multiplayer for some time already may have an advantage over newbies. This is because they will likely already have access to every weapon in the game, some of them better than the starting arsenal. This extends to perks, field upgrades and grenades, so keep your wits about when it comes to your boots touching the ground.

How to get loadouts in Warzone

Designing your loadout is only half the battle: Now you must retrieve it in-game. When you land in Verdansk, check the map and look out for Warzone’s ‘Buy Stations’, little electronic cases where you can buy essential items and killstreaks. Navigate there after you've scavenged some money and stay vigilant: Other tricksy teams love to camp in the vicinity.

At the buy station you should see the 'Loadout Drop Marker' option at the bottom of the list for $10,000. It's expensive, so keep an eye out for Scavenger contracts that task you with searching specific areas for loot. They're marked by magnifying glass icons on the map. Once you’ve grabbed the marker, throw it like a care package in a secure location. Once it’s down, walk over, interact with the crate, and pick which of your loadouts you want.

Useful tip: The Overkill perk sounds insanely useful at first (pack two primary weapons in one loadout), but if you want the benefit of two main weapons with an extra red perk, just save up and drop two loadout markers and you won’t need to use Overkill at all.

The best Warzone loadouts

The Solid Snake

Primary: M4A1

M4A1 Secondary: PILA

PILA Perks: Cold-Blooded, High Alert, Amped

Cold-Blooded, High Alert, Amped Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Shuttershot

This is a, ahem, solid build if wet work's your thing, sneaking around the map with one of the most reliable rifles in the game. The PILA helps in close-quarters engagements and in taking down vehicles and enemy killstreak rewards, but you could easily swap it with a sniper for extra long-range capabilities.

Ghost is an alternate middle perk option to increase your stealthiness, as it stops enemy teams tracking you. You could also swap the Heartbeat Sensor for the Snapshot Grenade, but know that players can equip a perk that cancels it.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The Shotty Horror Picture Show

Primary: R9-0 Shotgun

R9-0 Shotgun Secondary: Riot Shield

Riot Shield Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Amped

Double Time, Overkill, Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Gas Grenade

This one is my personal favourite; It makes for an interesting match every time I use it. The R9-0 Shotgun is devastating up close, but many believe the 725 is better. Going with the R9-0 my preference, so swap it depending on how it feels for you.

The Riot Shield is the crucial bit here, turning you into an armoured tank that causes chaos in enemy ranks. Lob a gas grenade in a compound and waltz in, hurling throwing knives and switching quickly to your shottie with Amped to cause absolute mayhem. Double Time will increase your movement speed whilst crouched, too, which is very useful once enemies are slowed.

The Sweaty Simon

Primary: M4A1

M4A1 Primary: AX-50

AX-50 Perks: Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped

Cold-Blooded, Overkill, Amped Lethal: Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail Tactical: Gas Grenade

The reliable rifle and arguably the best sniper pair up well in this Warzone loadout, but you could ditch the sniper for a secondary if you want to have High Alert, which is another strong perk that tells you when enemies have seen you. It might be worth splitting this package across two loadouts and saving $12000 to pull it off. It’s just that good. The AoE grenades are brilliant at wiping out squads and Amped can be swapped with Battle-Hardened if you want to protect against status effects over quick weapon swapping.