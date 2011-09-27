Batman: Arkham City trailer has Harley Quinn and one armed clowns, Joker's wild

That Joker doesn't really have a master plan, does he? He's just making it up as he goes along. Here he is in the latest Batman: Arkham City trailer, face scarred from the results of the rubbish boss fight at the end of Arkham Asylum. He's back, and he's brought Harley Quinn, and an army of enormous one armed clowns. Where does he get his hired help? We'll never know. The Joker will line them up and the Dark Knight will knock them down, and it will be awesome, probably. Especially if Rocksteady can throw in some more worthwhile boss encounters. Arkham City has been pushed back a bit on PC, and will now be out sometime in November.