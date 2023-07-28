Every Baldur's Gate 3 spell confirmed so far

You might think that the Baldur's Gate 3 spell list would be more modest than the tabletop D&D 5E list, given the challenges of implementing tabletop spells in a videogame. Not really: Larian has promised "over 600 player spells and sub-spells at launch." That's double the number of spells in Baldur's Gate 2 with its expansion, and a fearsome number for any videogame or tabletop game.

Below, I've listed the spells currently available in the Baldur's Gate 3 early access version, which is just a small portion of that 600+ total. And below the early access spells, I've listed the higher-level spells Larian has teased for the full release, which again is just a small portion of the total.

The unofficial Baldur's Gate wiki has details on the spells currently in the game, though they may be tweaked in the 1.0 release. For the spells we haven't seen yet, their official D&D 5E rules can be found on D&D Beyond, but their game implementations will differ.

I plan to add more detail to this list when we've got the full game. For now, its purpose is simply to show the breadth of spellcasting options in Baldur's Gate 3 so you can think about your future character, or quickly check to see if a certain favorite spell is or isn't in the game.

One limiting factor is the character level cap of 12 in Baldur's Gate 3, which limits us to 6th level spells and below. There are some pretty wild 6th level spells, though. Among those confirmed for the full game, which is out on August 3, are Banishing Smite, which can send an interplanar creature back to its plane for good, and Flesh to Stone, which does just what it says on the box.

Cantrips

Acid Splash

Blade Ward

Chill Touch

Dancing Lights

Eldritch Blast

Fire Bolt

Friends

Guidance

Light

Mage Hand

Minor Illusion

Poison Spray

Produce Flame

Ray of Frost

Resistance

Sacred Flame

Shillelagh

Shocking Grasp

Thaumaturgy

Thorn Whip

True Strike

Vicious Mockery

Selûne's Dream (Unique to BG3, cast with an amulet)

1st Level Spells

Animal Friendship

Armour of Agathys

Arms of Hadar

Bane

Bless

Burning Hands

Charm Person

Chromatic Orb

Colour Spray

Command

Compelled Duel

Create or Destroy Water

Cure Wounds

Disguise Self

Dissonant Whispers

Divine Favour

Ensnaring Strike (Melee)

Ensnaring Strike (Ranged)

Entangle

Expeditious Retreat

Faerie Fire

False Life

Feather Fall

Find Familiar

Fog Cloud

Goodberry

Guiding Bolt

Grease

Hail of Thorns

Healing Word

Hellish Rebuke

Hex

Hunter's Mark

Inflict Wounds

Jump

Longstrider

Mage Armour

Magic Missile

Protection from Evil and Good

Ray of Sickness

Sanctuary

Searing Smite

Shield of Faith

Sleep

Speak with Animals

Tasha's Hideous Laughter

Thunderous Smite

Thunderwave

Witch Bolt

Wrathful Smite

2nd Level Spells

Aid

Barkskin

Blindness

Blur

Branding Smite

Calm Emotions

Cloud of Daggers

Crown of Madness

Darkness

Darkvision

Detect Thoughts

Enhance Ability

Enlarge/Reduce

Flame Blade

Flaming Sphere

Heat Metal

Hold Person

Invisibility

Lesser Restoration

Magic Weapon

Melf's Acid Arrow

Mirror Image

Misty Step

Moonbeam

Pass Without Trace

Phantasmal Force

Prayer of Healing

Protection from Poison

Ray of Enfeeblement

Scorching Ray

Shatter

Silence

Spike Growth

Web

3rd Level Spells

Animate Dead

Beacon of Hope

Bestow Curse

Call Lightning

Counterspell

Daylight

Fear

Feign Death

Fireball

Fly

Gaseous Form

Glyph of Warding

Haste

Hunger of Hadar

Hypnotic Pattern

Mass Healing Word

Plant Growth

Protection from Energy

Remove Curse

Revivify

Sleet Storm

Speak with Dead

Spirit Guardians

Stinking Cloud

Vampiric Touch

New spells in 1.0

Larian has confirmed 46 of the new spells coming in the full release of Baldur's Gate 3. These higher level spells will be added to the existing list of 131 cantrips and spells in the Early Access version for a total of 177, but as mentioned, there are many more unannounced spells: "over 600 player spells and sub-spells," according to Larian. That means we're aware of less than one-third of the total number of spells in the RPG.