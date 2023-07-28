Every Baldur's Gate 3 spell confirmed so far

You might think that the Baldur's Gate 3 spell list would be more modest than the tabletop D&D 5E list, given the challenges of implementing tabletop spells in a videogame. Not really: Larian has promised "over 600 player spells and sub-spells at launch." That's double the number of spells in Baldur's Gate 2 with its expansion, and a fearsome number for any videogame or tabletop game.
Below, I've listed the spells currently available in the Baldur's Gate 3 early access version, which is just a small portion of that 600+ total. And below the early access spells, I've listed the higher-level spells Larian has teased for the full release, which again is just a small portion of the total.
The unofficial Baldur's Gate wiki has details on the spells currently in the game, though they may be tweaked in the 1.0 release. For the spells we haven't seen yet, their official D&D 5E rules can be found on D&D Beyond, but their game implementations will differ.
I plan to add more detail to this list when we've got the full game. For now, its purpose is simply to show the breadth of spellcasting options in Baldur's Gate 3 so you can think about your future character, or quickly check to see if a certain favorite spell is or isn't in the game.
One limiting factor is the character level cap of 12 in Baldur's Gate 3, which limits us to 6th level spells and below. There are some pretty wild 6th level spells, though. Among those confirmed for the full game, which is out on August 3, are Banishing Smite, which can send an interplanar creature back to its plane for good, and Flesh to Stone, which does just what it says on the box.
Cantrips
- Acid Splash
- Blade Ward
- Chill Touch
- Dancing Lights
- Eldritch Blast
- Fire Bolt
- Friends
- Guidance
- Light
- Mage Hand
- Minor Illusion
- Poison Spray
- Produce Flame
- Ray of Frost
- Resistance
- Sacred Flame
- Shillelagh
- Shocking Grasp
- Thaumaturgy
- Thorn Whip
- True Strike
- Vicious Mockery
- Selûne's Dream (Unique to BG3, cast with an amulet)
1st Level Spells
- Animal Friendship
- Armour of Agathys
- Arms of Hadar
- Bane
- Bless
- Burning Hands
- Charm Person
- Chromatic Orb
- Colour Spray
- Command
- Compelled Duel
- Create or Destroy Water
- Cure Wounds
- Disguise Self
- Dissonant Whispers
- Divine Favour
- Ensnaring Strike (Melee)
- Ensnaring Strike (Ranged)
- Entangle
- Expeditious Retreat
- Faerie Fire
- False Life
- Feather Fall
- Find Familiar
- Fog Cloud
- Goodberry
- Guiding Bolt
- Grease
- Hail of Thorns
- Healing Word
- Hellish Rebuke
- Hex
- Hunter's Mark
- Inflict Wounds
- Jump
- Longstrider
- Mage Armour
- Magic Missile
- Protection from Evil and Good
- Ray of Sickness
- Sanctuary
- Searing Smite
- Shield of Faith
- Sleep
- Speak with Animals
- Tasha's Hideous Laughter
- Thunderous Smite
- Thunderwave
- Witch Bolt
- Wrathful Smite
2nd Level Spells
- Aid
- Barkskin
- Blindness
- Blur
- Branding Smite
- Calm Emotions
- Cloud of Daggers
- Crown of Madness
- Darkness
- Darkvision
- Detect Thoughts
- Enhance Ability
- Enlarge/Reduce
- Flame Blade
- Flaming Sphere
- Heat Metal
- Hold Person
- Invisibility
- Lesser Restoration
- Magic Weapon
- Melf's Acid Arrow
- Mirror Image
- Misty Step
- Moonbeam
- Pass Without Trace
- Phantasmal Force
- Prayer of Healing
- Protection from Poison
- Ray of Enfeeblement
- Scorching Ray
- Shatter
- Silence
- Spike Growth
- Web
3rd Level Spells
- Animate Dead
- Beacon of Hope
- Bestow Curse
- Call Lightning
- Counterspell
- Daylight
- Fear
- Feign Death
- Fireball
- Fly
- Gaseous Form
- Glyph of Warding
- Haste
- Hunger of Hadar
- Hypnotic Pattern
- Mass Healing Word
- Plant Growth
- Protection from Energy
- Remove Curse
- Revivify
- Sleet Storm
- Speak with Dead
- Spirit Guardians
- Stinking Cloud
- Vampiric Touch
New spells in 1.0
Larian has confirmed 46 of the new spells coming in the full release of Baldur's Gate 3. These higher level spells will be added to the existing list of 131 cantrips and spells in the Early Access version for a total of 177, but as mentioned, there are many more unannounced spells: "over 600 player spells and sub-spells," according to Larian. That means we're aware of less than one-third of the total number of spells in the RPG.
- Banishing Smite
- Dispel Evil and Good
- Greater Restoration
- Planar Binding
- Globe of Invulnerability
- Dominate Person
- Hold Monster
- Otto's Irresistible Dance
- Wall of Thorns
- Ice Knife
- Conjure Barrage
- Cloudkill
- Conjure Elemental
- Insect Plague
- Arcane Gate
- Heroes' Feast
- Planar Ally
- Elemental Weapon
- Lightning Arrow
- Telekinesis
- Disintegrate
- Flesh to Stone
- Wind Walk
- Seeming
- Warden of Vitality
- Sunbeam
- Blinding Smite
- Crusader's Mantle
- Staggering Smite
- Cone of Cold
- Destructive Wave
- Flame Strike
- Mass Cure Wounds
- Wall of Stone
- Blade Barrier
- Chain Lightning
- Otiluke's Freezing Sphere
- Wall of Ice
- Heal
- Contagion (multiple effects)
- Circle of Death
- Create Undead
- Eyebite: Asleep
- Eyebite: Panicked
- Eyebite: Sickened
- Harm