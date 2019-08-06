You'll soon be able to play Apex Legends solo

If you're tired of carrying anonymous, ungrateful teammates in Apex Legends (who disconnect from your squad the instant you miss a key Longbow shot, even though they didn't mark the Skullpiercer hop-up for you in the supply bin they opened before, how rude) you'll want to hop into the upcoming solos mode that Respawn will be adding to the game next Tuesday, August 13.

Solos mode will run for two weeks as part of something called "The Iron Crown Collection Event." It will end August 27, which makes it clear to me that Respawn intends this rollout as a test, and a way of learning how much time players spend with it to see if it's worth supporting long-term. Other popular battle royales like Fortnite and PUBG feature solo play, but it'll be interesting to see how Apex flows as a 60-person free-for-all (the player capacity is unconfirmed), as the game's ability scheme and respawn system are obviously designed with teammates in mind.

One of Apex's appeals since launch have been its quick queue times (at least in my region), and with the addition of ranked play at the outset of Season 2, fragmentation of players across different modes of play could become an issue.

I've reached out to EA for more information about the mode, and will update this story if I hear back from them.