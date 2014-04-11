Xbox One indie darling, Below, is also coming to Steam

What with its controversial launch parity policy , Microsoft hasn't exactly done a bang up job of wooing indie developers onto the Xbox One thus far. That said, one of the more promising projects which it has managed to sign up is Below from Capybara Games. Previously billed as an Xbox One exclusive, the latest trailer for the game reveals it will also be coming to the PC. I mean, of course it is. Capybara seem like bright people. Why the hell wouldn't it be?

The reveal is made in the final few seconds of the video, when the tiny warrior who stars in Below discovers the Steam logo on a cave wall. Below is billed as a roguelike, with the procedurally-generated environments and permadeath we've come to expect (and, hey, possibly love) from that genre. What's less expected is how gorgeously stylised this all looks. A bit like a top-down Ico viewed from half a mile away. Oh, and that music, which is a bit Steve Reich meets John Carpenter, gets an artsy thumbs up from me too.

There's no release date yet, but apparently the game will be playable at PAX East this weekend. Our people will be there on the ground, so hopefully they'll report back on what lurks underground. Y'know, when they're not hosting important panels on the very future of PC gaming. No rush, chaps.