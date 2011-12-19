Win one of 10,000 Settlers Online beta keys

The influence of the Settlers series looms large on social games, all of today's browser based trading and city building games owe a huge debt to Blue Byte's original games. Which is why it's no surprise that they've decided to launch their own browser based, online version of the classic series, complete with a dynamic player driven economy, where gold is only the currency of choice because market has decided it will be.

If this sounds like your kind of thing, then you'll be wanting of our beta keys so you can get an advanced look at the game, and you're in luck! Because we have a whopping 10,000 keys to give away to your lucky readers.

To get a code, simply go to our competition site and fill in your details. First come, first served, so be sure to apply right away. Your beta code will be emailed to you next week when the competition ends, and you can redeem it on the Settlers Online website.

