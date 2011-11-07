Popular

Watch 13 minutes of Mass Effect 3

By

Mass Effect 3

Word emerges via VG247 that 13 minutes of footage have leaked from the unpolished beta demo of Mass Effect 3. The sketchy combat suggest's it's from some early code, but there's plenty of juicy but SPOILERY stoy bits. I even broke out the bold there, so if you're steering clear of all Mass Effect 3 story info then stop reading now.

If you're not sure whether the new footage below is worth watching and you'd allow me two words to tell you why, I'd use these: Krogan lady.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=LoBRhSo2kPE

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments