This RTX 3060 Ti-powered gaming PC is down to $1399—or get its big brother for $100 more

If you're looking to bring a new PC into your life, here are a couple that you might just want to take a look at. The ABS Master Gaming PC with an Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB RAM, and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is down to $1399.99 at Newegg—or, for 100 bucks more, you can get the same rig with a newer CPU and beefier SSD.

I think the last pre-built PC I ever purchased was a 486 DX4—custom-building my own PC has always seemed like an important part of being a "serious" PC gamer. But quite a few of my PCG pals are opting to buy pre-built these days, and with systems like kicking around it's not hard to see why. Intel's Core i5 10400F is very capable, and the 3060 Ti will make pretty much anything you throw at it look pretty. (30-series cards are also rare as hen's teeth, so if a new GPU is the priority but the rest of your PC could stand a refresh too, this might be a good way to get two birds stoned at once.)

The GPU and CPU are backed by 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 600W 80 Plug Gold PSU (80 Plus Gold is an energy efficiency rating), and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, all wrapped up in a tastefully-illuminated Rosewill Zircom mid-tower case. "Gaming keyboard and mouse" are included, and Windows 10 is pre-installed.

As someone whose first SSD was a 512GB unit, I feel like that's the one part of this unit that you might want to bulk up a bit. Thus, we have Plan B: The same unit but with a newer Core i5 11400F CPU and 1TB NVMe SSD. It's also got a slightly more muscular 650W 80 Plus Gold power supply, and it comes in a different case, the Gamdias Argus M1. Okay, so it's not exactly the same system. It's close!

I'm inclined to think that it's worth the extra 100 to get a little more meat on the bone, but either one of these units will set you up very nicely, and at a nice discount. Added bonus: No worries about accidentally snapping your motherboard in half while you're trying to get the CPU cooler to fit. As someone who knows that particular anxiety, I can tell you that's worth a couple bucks all on its own.