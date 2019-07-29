Since it first launched in 2016, GIGABYTE’s AERO line has offered some of the most versatile laptops on the planet. This family of all-rounders combine light and portable designs with long battery life and powerful internals, with specs that are grunty enough to handle the demands of high-end gaming: basically, the perfect trifecta for a mobile PC. It’d be unwise to write the AERO line off as “just gaming machines” however, as they offering a great deal more than most of their gaming-oriented counterparts, packing special features that make them perfect for creative and design professionals.

Designers need a laptop that speeds up their workflows, reduces repetitive tasks and allows them to be closer to the act of creation. With the AERO 15 OLED, content creators now have access to a powerful GPU-accelerated laptop that's designed to accelerate even the most demanding creative workloads, all housed in a sleek, thin and light mobile form-factor. What's more, AERO 15 OLED models equipped with a GeForce RTX 2070 or 2080 GPU carry NVIDIA's official 'RTX Studio Laptop' certification, meaning they're extremely capable when it comes to tasks that require real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing.

The AERO 15 OLED's crowning feature, however, is its professionally-calibrated OLED screen, which means it’s got both the best looking and the best performing display on the market – and that should turn the head of any design professional.

Thin, lightweight and quiet, the AERO 15 OLED is a designer's laptop that you can take with you – and looks great anywhere. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

New style

The first thing you’ll notice about the new AERO 15 OLED is the re-imagined livery, which now exudes the cool sophistication you’d associate with a stealth jet fighter. It’ll impress in any environment, whether that’s a modern office, corporate boardroom or the local LAN café.

Opening it up presents even more to admire. The full-sized keyboard makes it easy to use, while the customisable RGB backlighting offers some useful – or optionally decorative – effects. Despite the confines of the 15-inch chassis, it sports a full-sized number pad and, helpfully, the often ignored full-sized arrow keys too. There’s even a customisable hotkey that’s optimised for Adobe Creative Cloud. A Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader adorns the multi-gesture friendly trackpad, while the HD webcam’s sliding privacy cover provides a final flourish.

And then you turn it on…

With a factory-calibrated 4K Samsung OLED display, the AERO 15 OLED carries the Pantone Certification for colour accuracy. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Stunning OLED display

Some TV and smartphone owners will already be familiar with the stunning, infinite-contrast and bedazzling colours that OLED screens are capable of delivering. Far fewer people will have seen them on a laptop. Even then, they’ve typically been reserved for the highest-end variants of product lines, where they’ve represented something of a glamorous luxury. However, the AERO 15’s Samsung 4K AMOLED screen, with its barely-there, 3mm bezel and ultra-high definition 3840 x 2160 resolution, has been individually-calibrated in the factory to achieve X-Rite’s Pantone Certification – a benchmark that’s considerably more impressive than the far more-common ‘Validation’ certificate.

In technical terms, the AERO 15’s OLED display achieves a Delta-E of <1, supports VESA Display HDR 400 and can display 100% of the DCI-P3 colour space – so it meets all the key requirements of professional designers.

And even less-demanding workers should appreciate the TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, which reduces blue light emissions and makes working for long-term periods much more comfortable with less eye fatigue. This all combines to make the AERO 15’s OLED display the most brilliant and the most accurate screen on the market, giving you the capacity to do client-ready design work from anywhere you need to.

Built for tough design jobs

Naturally, all of those display specs would count for nought if the AERO 15 OLED’s internal specs couldn’t cope with the ultra-demanding applications that designers rely upon in their day-to-day work. Whether it’s CAD, 3D or VR however, the AERO 15 OLED takes everything in its stride. Under the hood resides an insanely-fast Intel 9th-Generation processor; you can choose between the six-core Core i7-9750H or the top-end, eight-core Core i9 i9-9980HK – a chip that can run comfortably at 5GHz when required. There’s even more flexibility with the graphics hardware, as the AERO 15 OLED is available with NVIDIA’s top-end GeForce RTX 2080 and 2070 GPUs, or alternatively the value-focused GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. These are flanked by a generous and designer-friendly serving of either 16GB or 32GB RAM, plus various capacities of speedy PCIe M.2 hard drives, with capacities ranging from 256GB to a full 1TB.

Those familiar with fully-loaded laptops will know that with great performance comes great responsibility… to remove heat from the chassis. This is an especially-important consideration for designers who frequently operate in quiet environments and can’t tolerate the traditional noise associated with high-performance gaming-laptop cooling. With that in mind, GIGABYTE has completely overhauled the cooling system by introducing Supra Cool 2 heat-dissipation technology. There are now two special 71-blade fans and five heat-pipes to ensure heat is removed as quietly and efficiently as possible. The result is 30% more effective cooling than before – and at less-than 40dBA, even when under a heavy design workload or gaming. And if you actually want to make some noise, the AERO 15 OLED’s Nahimic-supporting stereo speakers are where you must turn!

The AERO 15 OLED's wide array of connectivity features lets you work with all your essential design peripherals and accessories. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Ready to work with your key peripherals

Of course, connectivity is of great importance in design work. A fully-mobile workstation needs to be able to connect to a wide variety of devices – both old and new. And once again, the AERO 15 OLED has you covered here, and can handle a full designer-oriented complement of peripherals all on its own, even if that includes a VR headset, VR controllers and a Wacom graphics tablet all at the same time. This is something that creators who flit between Gravity Sketch VR design, Maya graphics and KeyShot rendering will seriously appreciate.

HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 (via USB-C) are both catered for, along with Thunderbolt 3. There are three USB 3.1 Type-A ports plus a camera-friendly, full-sized SD-card reader that supports fast, UHS-II transfer speeds to get stills and video off as quickly as possible.

The Ethernet port supports Killer LAN’s speed boost technology, while the brand new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity (powered by Intel’s AX1650 chipset) is a god-send to designers, who will now be able to wirelessly-connect to remote assets on their LAN at near wired speeds... reliably! To top everything off, Microsoft’s Azure AI technology has been integrated into the AERO 15 OLED to manage power profile switching. This means the laptop will learn and manage power-saving features based on your real-world usage, switching between Windows 10's various power profiles automatically to best match your behaviour – and thus saving you the hassle of juggling energy-saving versus performance settings manually.

This helps push the battery life of this powerful machine to up to 8.5 hours – or a full working day. With so much power and so many features, it seems unfathomable that everything can fit into a chassis that’s just 20mm thick and weighs only 2kg!

There are six configurations of AERO 15 OLED available in Australia, so you can choose the perfect one for your specific needs. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

A laptop that’s tailor-made for designers

The latest Gigabyte AERO 15 with OLED screen is by no means “technology for technology’s sake”. This is a a fully-realised platform tailored specifically to designers’ needs, which effortlessly combines all of the latest high-performance components into one, seamless, portable package that has no bottlenecks or weak points.

Starting from just $2,699, the AERO 15 OLED is available in six different variants with a range of processor speeds and storage capacities so you can find the perfect laptop for your needs. And for total peace of mind, the AERO 15 OLED comes with Gigabyte’s renowned reliability and build quality and is backed by a two-year global warranty.

If you’re searching for a laptop with design in mind, Gigabyte’s AERO 15 OLED is the perfect all-round performer that can do everything you need, no matter where you need it.

