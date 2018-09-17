The Xbox One wireless controller is $40 ($10 off) on Amazon

The normal Xbox One controller is great for PC gaming, especially now that it doesn't require a dedicated wireless adapter. The gamepad usually goes for around $50, but now you can get it for $39.99 on Amazon.

There's not much to say about the Xbox One controller; it's comfortable to hold, and has textured grips. This is the latest revision (4N6-00001), with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom and Bluetooth connectivity. If you want zero latency, or your PC doesn't support Bluetooth, you can use the included USB cable instead.

You can buy the Xbox One controller on Amazon.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.