The Witcher 3 developer lays out DRM and DLC strategy

Those who feared the people at CD Projekt RED would change their customer-friendly stance may now allay those concerns. CD Projekt RED CEO Marcin Iwinski assured Rock Paper Shotgun that the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would remain DRM-free.

“From our perspective, we'll always choose the most gamer-friendly solution,” Iwinski said. “And on the platform where we have control—which is PC—we'll release on GOG day one and DRM-free.”

As for DLC, Iwinski said CD Projekt will charge for new adventures and stories, but minor things like new gear will be free. That policy might change on the console platforms, but the developer said it's working to provide the fairest deal for consumers. Iwinski also briefly touched on CD Projekt's latest game, Cyberpunk 2077 , only to say that working on two games at once makes sense from a business perspective.

“The fact that we have a second game in development just gives us a better way to reallocate resources – QA and whatnot,” Iwinski said. “It's just a better way to manage the process internally. It's better for the people and the team.”

Hopefully gamers will answer CD Projekt's DRM strategy—or lack thereof—in a better fashion than they did for The Witcher 2, which Iwinski estimated had 4.5 million illegal downloads during the first six weeks of launch.