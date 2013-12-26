The Text Adventures That Never Were: Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

The holidays are a time for family gatherings, massive dinners, mildly disappointing presents, and visitations by ghosts who show you harrowing visions of what might have been. This year, the Ghost of Video Games Past showed me what the games of 2013 would have been like if graphics cards had never been invented! I have no idea why he did that. The Ghost of Video Games Past is a little weird.

Last year, Assassin's Creed III taught us something important about the story of the Assassins vs. the Templars: sailing around and ignoring that story is way better than that story. Let's set sail for a bounty of words with Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag: The Text Adventure!