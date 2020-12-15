The first Season One patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is live

After a small delay earlier this month, the biggest update to Call of Duty’s multiplayer mode since launch is arriving tomorrow. In anticipation of the Season One update, Treyarch has released the first of two patches for Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The first patch, for Cold War, is between 3.7GB to 7.1GB. A larger patch for all Call of Duty: Warzone players will also be arriving later today at 11pm PT (2am ET/7am GMT tomorrow morning).

There’s no official patch notes yet, but Treyarch did detail the main changes coming with the update on Twitter. There’s some weapon balancing for multiple classes and general multiplayer mode updates. Perks have also received some tuning, such as the Flak Jacket, which many players had considered overpowered and will now offer less protection.

Included in this update:• Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles• Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection• MP mode updates• Spawn improvements• Zombies fixes + updates, including 2-player splitscreen• PC stability updates+ moreDecember 14, 2020

Spawn logic is also being improved, along with some unspecified fixes for PC stability and Zombies. Two-player splitscreen is returning to Zombies too, which means no more fiddling with workarounds for couch co-op.

Season One’s release will unify Cold War and Warzone’s multiplayer modes, bringing with it new maps, weapons and operators. There’s also a battle pass, if you’re so inclined. You can check out everything we know about Season One so far here. The full patch notes will arrive when the season kicks off tomorrow.