The Elder Scrolls Online adds customisable housing system

The Elder Scrolls Online's Homestead update is now live on PC—the MMO's first major slice of DLC this year that lets players buy property in Tamriel.

Which means you can set up shop in apartments, houses and manors—all of which can be decorated to your acquired taste by way of over 2,000 items, including books, barrels and furniture. Assuming you've got the coin, you can even lay claim to entire islands and live like a medieval Richard Branson. Decor can be snapped up with either in-game Gold or with real money via the Crown Store.

The Homestead update introduces 39 homes, each of which is styled after one of the game's ten playable races. An initial tutorial quest allows the first abode free-of-charge, whereafter players are free to own multiple homes at a time. Here's a breakdown of the six tiers of housing on offer:

Inn Rooms: 3 total, 1 for each alliance

Apartments: 3 total, 1 for each alliance

Small Homes: 10 total, 1 for each of the 10 playable races

Medium Homes: 10 total, 1 for each of the 10 playable races

Large Homes: 10 total, 1 for each of the 10 playable races

Manors: 3 total, 1 for each alliance

And here's a trailer:

The Elder Scrolls Online's Homestead update is out now—full details, including the basics of home decorating, can be found on the game's official site.