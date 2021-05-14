Looking for the best Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guns? As one season ends, another begins and with it comes a new set of opportunities. In other words Destiny 2 will see 35 new guns added to the loot pool: two Exotics and 33 Legendary Weapons.

Finding the right gun and perfect roll can be confusing, especially with new perks to get our heads around. Fret not, though: I'm here to give you a quick rundown of the best Destiny 2 Season 14 weapons, and how to get them.

The new season changes you need to know

The first, and potentially the most significant, adjustment is to the Subsistence perk. This perk used to refill your magazine from reserves and submachine guns had a diminished capacity to refill. As of Season of the Splicer, SMGs will get a buff to the amount of ammo received when killing an enemy, from 10% up to 17%. All auto rifles and submachine guns with the Subsistence perk will no longer pull from your reserve ammo. This could mean that auto rifles and submachine guns will be your go-to weapons for crowd control and ammo economy in harder events.

Linear fusion rifles have also got substantial buffs—an extra 15% on precision damage and increased ammo reserves by 20%. That’s right, you can start polishing your old Sleeper Simulant for boss damage. If you don’t have that you might have a use for the stockpile of Threaded Needles—preferably with Vorpal Weapon and Field Prep—you have lying around.

There's also the impact of the new seasonal artifact. This season there's a focus on submachine guns, scout rifles, sidearms, hand cannons, and auto rifles for anti-champion mods, but there’s also a larger focus on Chain Reaction, Dragonfly, and Firefly perks thanks to the Energy Accelerant mod.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The best Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer weapons

These are the new weapons you should prioritise in the weeks to come:

Fatebringer

Type: Hand cannon

How to get it: Vault of Glass

PvE perks: Rewind Rounds and Frenzy

PvP perks: Explosive Payload and Firefly

With 120RPM hand cannons receiving a minor nerf, there’s a chance 140RPM hand cannons will become more popular. As such, that could mean a return to form for Fatebringer, an extremely popular hand cannon from Destiny 1. With combinations such as Rewind Rounds and Frenzy, you'll feel as if you have a bottomless clip of high damage bullets in PvE. Or a three-tap hand cannon that offers extra punch and reduced damage fall off thanks to Explosive Payload.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Hung Jury

Type: Scout rifle

How to get it: Complete Nightfall: The Ordeal strikes

PvE perks: Bottomless Grief and Firefly

PvP perks: Moving Target and Firefly

Hung Jury is one of the three returning Nightfall-exclusive weapons for the season and it's generating real interest. With a fairly generous pool of good perks, there's a lot to like about Hung Jury. It will prove vital in high-end activities with seasonal mods.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Crown-Splitter (Titan), Quickfang (Hunter), and Eternity’s Edge (Warlock)

Type: Sword

How to get it: World drop

PvE Perks: Relentless Strikes and Whirlwind Blade (Crown-Splitter), Tireless Blade and One For All (Quickfang), Relentless Strikes and Surrounded (Eternity’s Edge)

If you've been a fan of these swords since way back, then have I got news for you. While they're by no means best in slot, these unique swords offer something a bit different for every class, and with more flexibility in Season 14. More importantly, Eternity’s Edge is no longer an Adaptive Frame, but a Whirlwind Frame. This makes it a viable Solar alternative to Falling Guillotine.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Ignition Code

Type: Grenade launcher

How to get it: Season of the Splicer activities and Umbral Engrams

PvE perks: Ambitious Assassin and Danger Zone

PvP perks: Quickdraw and Demolitionist

It’s the only kinetic Grenade Launcher available in the current active loot pool and it has plenty of perks and rolls that could make it shine in the right build. There are also some strong builds available from the Seasonal Artifact, the Paradrome Cube, like Breach and Clear.

Found Verdict

Type: Shotgun

How to get it: Vault of Glass

PvE perks: Rewind Rounds and Frenzy

PvP perks: Slideshot and Opening Shot

Remember Felwinter’s Lie? Well, it got nerfed. However, Found Verdict now exists, and with better perks. Found Verdict could be a nightmare in PvP with Slideshot, Opening Shot, and with better range and handling than Felwinter’s Lie and the ability to roll with multiple different chokes and mags. As for PvE, depending on the viability of Rewind Rounds and your ability to generate ammo, it could be nasty for clearing waves of enemies and some majors.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Chroma Rush

Type: Auto rifle

How to get it: World drop

PvE perks: Subsistence and Rampage

PvP perks: Moving Target and Kill Clip

With Chroma Rush, all you need to do is hold down the trigger and mow down any smaller enemies in your way. You could even slap a minor spec mod on it and watch the magazine infinitely refill as you rack up rampage stacks. It shoots fast and it will hit hard enough to clear mobs. You can even enhance its usability by focusing on Anti-Barrier auto rifle rounds and take it with you to Nightfalls and tilt the ammo economy in your favour.

Vex Mythoclast

Type: Fusion rifle

How to get it: Vault of Glass

Vex Mythoclast is a very flexible Exotic fusion rifle that fires like a high-RPM scout rifle. There’s nothing like it, which is why you’ll need to beat the Vault of Glass raid from the original Destiny. It's a random drop, and you'll want to run it as many times as necessary until you get it.