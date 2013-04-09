Starseed Pilgrim plants onto Steam on April 16

Starseed Pilgrim, the experimental 2D platformer and nominee for the IGF's Excellence in Design award, is getting a Steam release next week. Speaking to Joystiq , developer Droqen revealed the game would be available from April 16th, as part of Steam's deal to bring all IGF nominees to the platform. It's a game about creating bridges, destroying pathways and "embracing fate"... Or something. Based on the trailer, I'm not entirely sure what's going on.

Let's take a look at the game's description, to see if that helps. "Starseed Pilgrim is a game about tending a symphonic garden, exploring space, and embracing fate." Nope!

Oh wait, there's more. "You are a gardener, tending to empty noise and empty space to fill them both with colour. You are a refugee, building your own world away from the spreading darkness. You are an explorer, discovering new places, new rules, and new fascinations. The universe is bigger than you know." Ah, well that clears it up them. It was simple really.

Still mystified? If you don't want to wait until April 16th to find out, Starseed Pilgrim is already available to buy direct from the developer.