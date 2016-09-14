StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void patch adds new commander, map and more

Blizzard has issued a new patch for StarCraft II: Legacy of the Void – patch 3.6.0, to be exact – and it ushers in a few new features in addition to bug fixes and tweaks. Chief among the additions is a new co-op centric commander by the name of Alarak, an offensive hero.

According to the notes, Alarak has "low survivability on his own, but as the highlord of the Tal’darim, [he] gladly sacrifices one of his own pawns to keep himself alive." For a more thorough rundown, there's extensive notes over here. He's $4.99 to unlock.

Meanwhile, the cleverly titled Mist Opportunities is a new co-op map set on Bel’Shir, and will be free to all players. "Egon Stetmann, stranded on Bel’shir since before the fall of Arcturus Mengsk, needs your help harvesting terrazine gas," the notes read. "Protect his automated Harvesting Bots, as they’re the only friends he has left."

Custom mutators are in, allowing players to create unique co-op mission challenges. This means you can make up to ten modifications to existing co-op missions in order to make them harder and / or more ridiculous. For the full patch notes, including all the tweaks and bug fixes head over here.