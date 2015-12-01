Star Wars Battlefront has been patched but we're not sure what changed

Star Wars Battlefront received what sounds like a fairly substantial update today, with fixes, tweaks, adjustments, and improvements all part of the package. The patch notes are unfortunately very vague, however, and so if you're hoping to learn whether it will fix whatever particular problem you're struggling with, you're mostly out of luck.

First things first, the patch notes, as posted on the Star Wars Battlefront forum:

General bug fixes for vehicles and physics improvements

Game modes balancing tweaks

HUD UI adjustments

Audio optimizations

General crash and stability fixes

Online traffic performance improvements

Various text fixes for all languages

General bug fixes for both Missions and Multiplayer

Legacy Controls should now work as intended

That's all well and good, but what if you want to know whether, say, the DL-44 heavy blaster pistol has been nerfed? In that case, you would point yourself at Reddit, where you would learn that this does indeed appear to be the case. The thread lists a number of specific changes to the game, much of it speculative but some confirmed: Cycler rifle bullet drop, for instance, has been reduced while muzzle velocity—the speed of the round as it leaves the barrel of the weapon—is way up, leading to "Headshot City with small corrections to the targeting reticle."

The good news is that the player response to EA's all-but-worthless patch notes has not gone unnoticed. Star Wars Battlefront Community Manager "Sledgehammer70" said on Twitter that he is "working to provide more details around today's update." We'll let you know what he comes up with.

Thanks, Eurogamer.