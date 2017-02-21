Square Enix reveals new RPG project named 'Prelude Rune'

A number of one-time console-exclusive Japanese role-players and ARPGs have found their way onto PC in recent years—with companies such as NIS America at the forefront of the transition. Square Enix is yet to port its most recent Final Fantasy offering to PC, number 15, however has spent the last few years bringing the series' older entries to our desktops.

Project Prelude Rune is a new role playing game project, reads a press release from the developer, that's being developed by Studio Istolia—a newly established studio based out of Tokyo.

"Studio Istolia further builds on Square Enix Group’s vision to create new intellectual properties alongside existing Square Enix studios," reads the statement. "Hideo Baba who has over 18 years of experience in game development will serve as the studio head.

"Hideo Baba is working as the producer of 'Project Prelude Rune' as well. The project aims to build a new RPG with a new fantasy: unfolding across a vast land teeming with life. Nurtured by the earth, the many peoples of this land dare to dream, fighting for what is just—and this is their tale. Further details on 'Project Prelude Rune' will be revealed at a later time."

You may recognise Hideo Baba as the long-serving director and producer of the Tales Of series. As far as Prelude Rune is concerned, there's little else to go on for now—far less which platforms it will or will not appear on—however Studio Istolia suggests those interested keep an eye on its newly launched website.

Thanks, Gematsu.