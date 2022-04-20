Snoop Dogg is now a playable character in Call of Duty

Audio player loading…

Reading the words "Snoop Dogg can be leveled up" in an official blog post has broken me, but it's true. Calvin Broadus Jr. is now a playable operator in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Buying the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle gives you Snoop, who has recorded voice lines for the occasion, and blueprints for three legendary weapons, all of which shoot Green Weed tracer rounds. Those weapons are an assault rifle called the West Coast Bling, an SMG called Tha Shiznit, and a sniper rifle called the Bong Ripper. You can't accuse them of not leaning into the theme.

Also included are a golden leaf weapon ("Mellow Medal"), an emblem ("The Original Gangsta"), a spray ("High Art"), and something called a "Finishizzle Movizzle". Vanguard players also receive a match intro called Tactical Toke, and an MVP highlight called "Hit This, Fam".

As with other operators in Vanguard, Snoop has challenges that earn you XP when they're completed. His four challenges reward you for scoring wins, headshot kills, hipfire kills, and regular old boring vanilla kills. Each pushes Snoop along a progression path that unlocks more sprays, operator quips, a calling card, a sticker, weapon XP rewards, another weapon charm, a killcam vanity for Vanguard, and four alternate outfits.

The top tier of those outfits are only unlocked when you get Snoop to level 20, at which point you earn the VIP outfit and one dubbed Tha Doggfather.

According to Snoop's official Call of Duty bio, he's a member of Task Force 420 and his hobbies include "Listening to K-Pop, Smoking, Painting". Yes, it's all quite weird, but the Call of Duty games have a history of weird cameos. (Never forget that Jeff Goldblum was in Black Ops 3's zombies mode.) And though he wasn't playable, back in 2014 Snoop loaned his voice to a Call of Duty: Ghosts multiplayer voice pack.