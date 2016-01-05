Six alternative settings we'd love to see in RPGs

By: Tyler Wilde

Who should make it? Double Fine, CD Projekt RED

I’ve thought for a while that an RPG about a bar crawl, and getting home safely and drunkenly, would work well—it’s been an adventure for me before. A pee meter, random encounters with assholes, limited money for booze and travel, billiards and darts minigames, the ultimate goal of not feeling like a jackass the next day. Admittedly, I thought this idea was much cooler when I was 25. Now I’m more into sitting quietly, which is a great activity too.

Speaking of which, I was sitting quietly reading The Stars My Destination (aka Tiger! Tiger!) the other day, and that’d make a cool RPG setting too. Ignoring the revenge morality tale (with one of the most abhorrent protagonists ever), it describes a fascinating proto-cyberpunk solar system. Corporations are powerful patriarchal clans (it shows its age when the Kodak clan is revealed) and instantaneous, unaided human teleportation has unfurled all of society's rules. The only way to secure buildings is with labyrinths that obscure the location of rooms, and prisoners are housed in the pitch black underground, where aimless teleportation is likely to cause a deep, bloody explosion inside solid rock. Meanwhile, there's a war brewing between the inner and outer planets.

Basically, you've got fast travel built into the fiction, some pretty scary antagonists, and interplanetary war to work with. One of the cooler aspects to draw on are the looters who teleport across the world in search of damaged buildings—structure fires, i.e.—with exposed rooms to ‘Jaunte’ into and devour. While I enjoyed Mass Effect, there’s a ton of really creative sci-fi that I think could be cooler than your 'universe in peril' operatic stuff.