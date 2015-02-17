Riot is building a League of Legends artificial reef off the coast of Australia

See that unhappy looking fellow above? That's Nautilus from League of Legends, and he's about to be immortalised in the form of an artificial reef. When statues and plaques don't cut the mustard, only an artificial reef will do.

Riot's Oceania office announced the news today following last month's Ocean Week, which tasked Summoners in the region to contribute at least 275,000 points over the course of a week for a variety of prizes. To the surprise of no one, the champion-themed artificial reef stretch goal was unlocked in just three days, and Nautilus was voted from among three champions. Fizz and Nami lost out.

As for when the reef will appear, Riot is currently consulting with an artificial reef company and a marine biologist in order to determine where on Australia's east coast ol' Nautilus should go. That means it's probably a little way off yet, but once finished every contributing player will have their name etched into the reef.

Since opening a Sydney office last year, Riot has expanded its League of Legends presence in Oceania, most notably with the new Oceanic Pro League.