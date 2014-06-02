A Quick History of Multi-GPU Video Cards

Join us as we look back at the storied history of multi-GPU cards

The Voodoo-line of graphics cards might be long gone, but their impact is still felt today. They ushered in a new era of consumer PCs with relatively powerful video cards that could power the ultra demanding games of yesteryear like Quake and Unreal. It all started with the 3Dfx Voodoo2 and has continued on with modern cards like the Titan Z and R9 295X2.

Some of these boards were more important, popular, and successful than others, but they're all important in the history of consumer graphics cards.

Before we run down the list, it's important that we explain what exactly a GPU is. The term was first coined as part of Nvidia's marketing for the GeForce 256. The company defined it as "a single-chip processor with integrated transform, lighting, triangle setup/clipping, and rendering engines that is capable of processing a minimum of 10 million polygons per second." For our purposes we're sticking with the idea that a GPU is any processor that's specifically made to render pixels.

3Dfx Voodoo2: This is the card that started it all for the gaming scene. Released in 1998 as the successor to the original Voodoo Graphics chipset, the card packed not two GPUs, but THREE on a single card. The Voodoo2 also introduced SLI capabilities to consumer PCs. Two Voodoo2 boards could be linked together to split the task of drawing the display.



Specs: Year: 1998; Price: $240/$300; Core: 90MHz; Memory: 8/12MB 90MHz; Bus: PCI