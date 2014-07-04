Popular

PC classic commentary: King's Quest VI with Jane Jensen

PC Gamer's classic commentaries are special interviews with the developers of some of our favorite games. Join us for an hour with a classic game and the inside stories of its creation.

Zounds! Before legendary adventure game designer Jane Jensen worked on King's Quest VI: Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow, she was, herself, a fan of King's Quest. Jensen and Sierra co-founder Roberta Williams collaborated on King's Quest VI, and Prince Alexander's adventures in the Land of the Green Isles may be the fan favorite of series. Over the course of an hour, Jane Jensen tells stories from the King's Quest's development and her career at Sierra as she plays the game for the first time in 20 years.

