Announcing our PAX East 2014 panel with Palmer Luckey, Chris Roberts, and more

Virtual reality, SteamOS, fiber broadband, 4K displays, holodecks (you know, maybe )—the next five years of PC gaming will radically transform our immortal hobby. What new experiences will the PC games of the near future provide? How will technology surprise us? This April at PAX East 2014, we'll look into that glowing future with the innovators and PC gaming stakeholders shaping it.

"The (Incredible) Future of PC Gaming" panel will be in the Albatross Theater and livestreamed to the world at 12 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, April 11th. Moderator and PC Gamer US Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti will be joined by Oculus VR Founder Palmer Luckey, PlanetSide 2 Creative Director Matt Higby, Nvidia Director of Technical Marketing Tom Petersen, and Cloud Imperium Games Founder/Star Citizen creator Chris Roberts.

The panel will discuss the topics above and more, concluding with an audience Q&A. We'll remind you again as it approaches—in the meantime, watch our panel from PAX Prime 2013 , which featured Chris Taylor, Jon Mavor, Dean Hall, and Chris Roberts.

Courtesy of ASUS, we're also giving away a top-of-the-line ASUS G750JM gaming laptop during the panel. Be there for a chance to win.

LIVESTREAM: watch the panel live on "PAX EAST 2" at http://www.twitch.tv/event/pax .

