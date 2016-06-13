New Deus Ex: Mankind Divided footage is a deadly tour of Dubai

An extended look at a new level from Deus Ex: Mankind Divided debuted at The PC Gaming Show during E3. The footage shows a truncated version of a mission set in Dubai, starting with the option to choose whether to equip yourself with lethal or nonlethal gear from the get-go.

Next, Adam Jensen skydives from a plane without a parachute and lands like an anime character, tearing through the environment in a semi-stealthy, very violent string of cyborg ninja moves. It’s a nice look at one side of the Deus Ex spectrum, how players can clear out a room with or without anyone noticing. Plenty of familiar staples make a comeback, but it all looks much more fluid than it ever has. Hopefully, this means when shit does inevitably hit the fan, the FPS battles will be more fun than strictly functional.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided releases August 23rd of this year.