Microsoft ceases production of Kinect for Windows

There will be no more Kinect sensors manufactured specifically for the PC, Microsoft has said, with the company instead focusing on the console version of the hardware.

Announced in a post on the Kinect for Windows blog, Microsoft claims 'unprecedented demand' for the dev version of the hardware means it has been unable to manufacture enough of the motion-voice-skin-blood-sending cameras.

While Microsoft did announce it was discontinuing sales of the original Kinect for Windows last year, it was understood the company would continue pushing the PC-specific peripheral in its v2 guise. Not so.

Instead Microsoft is consolidating all of its monthly repayments into one easy-to-manage... wait, wrong thing. I mean consolidating everything into one version of the Kinect: that for the Xbox One console.

Compatible via a USB 3.0 adapter, which can be bought for £29.99/$49.99, support for the console-manufactured Kinect will be the main thrust in future. Support for existing owners of Kinect for Windows will continue for the forseeable, however, so you're not being hung out to dry.