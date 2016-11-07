Mass Effect: Andromeda N7 Day trailer analysis

Cut back to Glowyneck McBonehalo as the trailer reveals that he's speaking to our captured heroes, including Ryder and a now-helmetless Sergeant Trousers.

"Now I know what makes you special" he menaces, before grabbing Ryder by the throat. It's unclear whether he's referring to Ryder or humanity in general, but the latter might provide a bit of help grounding the plot. In Mass Effect 2 it's revealed that humanity is unusually genetically diverse by galactic standards: could that also be the case here? Humanity's relationship with Element Zero and biotics could also be the thing that makes us special.

Or perhaps he's referring to the friends we made along the way.

In any case, I get strong Saren vibes from this guy. That's a very good thing: arguably, Mass Effect 2 and 3 both suffered for a lack of a true antagonist. You had the Illusive Man, but he didn't become a full-fledged villain until much later. You had the reapers, but their power came from the threat they represented in abstract rather than their motivations or personal depth. It'd be great to see Mass Effect get a proper foil for the protagonist again, as Saren was.

...and that brings us to the end of the trailer. What did we learn? Bits and pieces—but not enough to really piece the plot together. Which I'm fine with, honestly.