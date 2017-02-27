Mass Effect: Andromeda producer walks back 'softcore space porn' remark [Updated]

Update: You might think that all this "totally softcore space porn" business was just a bit of harmless fun, but Flynn's comment is apparently being taken seriously enough that he returned to Twitter to clarify the situation.

Sorry, I gave the wrong impression. We have strong characters, great gameplay, romances, and more, all dealing with mature themes. https://t.co/GAy6ZIzIPCFebruary 27, 2017

Good to know. I was starting to worry that Mass Effect: Andromeda would be nothing but Krogan banging and scanning for minerals.

Original story:

We've had quite the deluge of Mass Effect: Andromeda news tidbits this past week—so much so we decided to create this handy centralised hub to keep on top of it all. Among the juicy stuff is details on the incoming space action role-player's system requirements, our hands-on impressions, and the fact that Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer lends her voice to a central character.

We already know the 'banging' in Mass Effect: Andromeda will be plentiful and good, however BioWare's Aaryn Flynn has now dubbed it "totally softcore space porn."

That's following the game's retail listing which, although as yet unconfirmed by the ESRB, has been bumped from containing 'partial nudity' to 'full nudity' as part of its provisional M rating (for blood, strong language, strong sexual content and violence). Flynn, the developer's general manager, celebrated the news on Twitter:

@Lady_Alenko @N7Follower Yes it's totally softcore space pornFebruary 26, 2017

You'll notice further down that thread one user remarks "I'm struggling to tell if you are trolling us or not right now", to which Flynn curtly replies: "Oh I'm not."

Europe is also yet to confirm its classification of Andromeda however its retail listing sits at PEGI 16 for now, while Australia's typically harsh ratings system has it pegged at MA15+—with "strong sex scenes and violence".

Mass Effect: Andromeda is due March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe for all those interested in rocking the interstellar casbah.