Manila Major invitees announced

The looming Manila Major is on course to be classic Dota with a twist. Valve has announced the 12 invitees who will be joined by four victors from the regional qualifiers. Among them are stalwarts like Alliance and Na’Vi, joined by the power-players of South East Asia in Fnatic and MVP.
This year’s selection process has been enigmatically described as ‘a more holistic approach’. Valve considered a history of greatness in addition to recent success in making its picks. Consideration was also given to the outcomes of third-party LAN tournaments to reduce emphasis on the qualifiers.
In full, the teams who made the cut are:
- Team Secret
- Team Liquid
- Evil Geniuses
- MVP
- Wings Gaming
- Vici Gaming
- Fnatic
- OG
- Complexity
- Alliance
- Na'Vi
- LGD
The Manila Major kicks off June 7, with qualifiers for all regions taking place May 3-6.