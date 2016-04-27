Popular

Manila Major invitees announced

This is old-school Dota with South East Asian spice.

  

The looming Manila Major is on course to be classic Dota with a twist. Valve has announced the 12 invitees who will be joined by four victors from the regional qualifiers. Among them are stalwarts like Alliance and Na’Vi, joined by the power-players of South East Asia in Fnatic and MVP.

This year’s selection process has been enigmatically described as ‘a more holistic approach’. Valve considered a history of greatness in addition to recent success in making its picks. Consideration was also given to the outcomes of third-party LAN tournaments to reduce emphasis on the qualifiers.

In full, the teams who made the cut are:

  • Team Secret
  • Team Liquid
  • Evil Geniuses
  • MVP
  • Wings Gaming
  • Vici Gaming
  • Fnatic
  • OG
  • Complexity
  • Alliance
  • Na'Vi
  • LGD

  

The Manila Major kicks off June 7, with qualifiers for all regions taking place May 3-6.

