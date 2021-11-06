Just vibe out in this simple math puzzler

Who's up for a relaxing, minimal, chill puzzle game? It's me. I always am.

Trios is a game where you match sets of numbers with an operator in order to make a specific outcome from a set of limited choices. It sounds like it might be kind of educational, but I assure you, I am not good at arithmetic and I really like Trios. It's the soundtrack and palette that make it: Relaxed music, a nice beat, and pretty sets of variously complimentary colors.

The challenge of Trios is in getting a specific output using every single number and operator available to you. You might have huge numbers and a bunch of multiplication signs, but a relatively low number goal. To win, you have to do some clever combining, perhaps some subracting, or an ingenious divide-by-1 maneuver to make it all work.

Trios has both a curated campaign mode, with human-made puzzles, and an infinite mode for the ultimate zone out and chill with numbers experience. The campaign has neat little planets that fill up with numbers and glowing symbols, even, so you can feel like you did something with your life. Wouldn't that be nice?

You can find Trios on Steam for $8.