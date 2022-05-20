Where to find whetstone in V Rising

In V Rising, you'll need to seek out all manner of items if you want to craft the best gear, including the valuable whetstone. Unfortunately, it's a bit of a high-risk, high-reward situation as whetstones are often dropped by the likes of bandits, some of whom will be several levels above you and will easily overpower you in the early game. Still, with a bit of light grinding and crafting early game items like the Bone Sword and gear, you'll be able to tackle bandits in no time.

Thankfully, I'm here to make finding whetstone less of a pain in the neck—you can fang-k me later.

How to get whetstone in V Rising

The best place to find whetstone is in bandit camps, which you can see on the map and minimap as big yellow circles as you draw closer. If you open your map and hover over the yellow circles, you'll see which resources will drop. This is super useful so you don't go traipsing through the forest only to reach a location without any—or, like me, accidentally burn to death in the sun because you tried to fight a guy. My bad.

As you head into the Farbane Woods, you'll be able to find bandit camps all over the place, though most are in the western region of the area. Bandits will often drop whetstone, but you can also find it in barrels, chests and crates once opened or smashed.

V Rising whetstone recipe: How to craft it

There is another way to get your hands on whetstone: crafting. Unfortunately, you must be at least level 27 before getting it, as you'll need to defeat Grayson the Armourer,a level 27 boss. You can try earlier if you want—or if you're a far better player than I am—but better to play it safe and grind till you're past level 20.

After that, you'll unlock the recipe to craft whetstone. To craft it, return to your furnace in your base. You'll need one Copper Ingot and 12 Stone Dust, which will craft you one whetstone. You can use all manner of items to make a solid base for yourself which is essential if you want to survive.