The best builds for Fischl in Genshin Impact

If you're looking for a decent Genshin Impact Fischl build, you're in the right place. Fischl's full title—the Prinzessin der Verurteilung—is a mouthful, and her combat skills are a handful for any Hilichurl or Slime foolish enough to cross her path. Then again, Slimes don't actually have hands. Anyway, moving on.

Fischl is an Electro fighter, exiled from Immernachtreich and working with the Adventurer's Guild as an investigator. She is assisted in battle by her black raven Oz, and is one of the game's most mysterious characters as well as one of its strongest Supports. To help unravel her mysteries, this guide goes through her various attacks, goes into how to get Fischl in Genshin Impact, and suggests the best way to set her up.

How to get Fischl in Genshin Impact

Fischl was one of the 4-star characters available in the Ballad Of Goblets banner, alongside Xiangling and Barbara. This banner was better known as ‘The Venti Banner', since the Anemo archer was the big pull in that one. At time of writing, the Ballad Of Goblets banner is not available, so Fischl is technically unobtainable.

Gacha games often recycle banners or add discontinued characters into new banners, though, so expect Fischl to be back in banners one way or another in the future. You might not need to wait that long to get her anyway: Rumour has it she'll be available for free as part of an event in the next update.

Genshin Impact Fischl overview

Fischl is a DPS fighter with serious Electro power. But as a bow wielder she needs to pick her position carefully. Her normal attack deals non-elemental damage, but charging her shot does deal Electro and can be aimed at specific weak spots, too.

Fischl's real ace is her bird sidekick, Oz. Since he causes AoE damage, you don't want Fischl's vantage point to be too far away. By the same token, getting too close isn't the job of an archer. You need to find a balance, while also learning how to combine her various abilities to keep Oz in play for as long as possible.

Normal attack: Bolts Of Downfall

Normal Attack: Fischl deals five consecutive non-elemental strikes.

Fischl deals five consecutive non-elemental strikes. Charged Attack: Fischl charges an Aimed Shot with Electro damage.

Fischl charges an Aimed Shot with Electro damage. Plunging Attack: Fischl slams down, causing non-elemental AoE damage.

Elemental Skill: Nightrider

Fischl summons Oz, her trusty raven, which deals Electro damage within a small AoE. Oz will then fly around nearby enemies to attack them. Using the ability again while Oz is still present will recall the bird to Fischl's side.

Elemental Burst: Midnight Phantasmagoria

Fischl and Oz become one, with the player now controlling the swooping bird, who gets a Speed increase. Any enemies Oz makes contact with take Electro damage. Once the Burst is over, Oz remains in the battle in Nightrider form for 10 seconds.

Passives

Stellar Predator: Hitting Oz with a fully charged Aimed Shot causes Electro AoE damage, worth 152.7 percent of the Aimed Shot's regular damage.

Hitting Oz with a fully charged Aimed Shot causes Electro AoE damage, worth 152.7 percent of the Aimed Shot's regular damage. Lightning Smite: Any Electro elemental reactions which occur when Oz is present cause Fischl's Attack to deal an extra 80 percent Electro damage.

Any Electro elemental reactions which occur when Oz is present cause Fischl's Attack to deal an extra 80 percent Electro damage. Mein Hausgarten: Fischl gets a 25 percent reduction time for Mondstadt Expeditions.

Constellations

Gaze Of The Deep: Even when not active, Oz adds 22 percent damage to any target Fischl hits.

Even when not active, Oz adds 22 percent damage to any target Fischl hits. Devourer Of All Sins: Nightrider's attack gets a 200 percent boost, with a 50 percent boost to AoE range.

Nightrider's attack gets a 200 percent boost, with a 50 percent boost to AoE range. Wings Of Nightmare: Nightrider's level increases by 3.

Nightrider's level increases by 3. Her Pilgrimage Of Bleak: Midnight Phantasmagoria deals 222 percent of Fischl's Attack stat as Electro damage. Ending this attack also regenerates 20 percent HP.

Midnight Phantasmagoria deals 222 percent of Fischl's Attack stat as Electro damage. Ending this attack also regenerates 20 percent HP. Against The Fleeting Light: Midnight Phantasmagoria's level increases by 3.

Midnight Phantasmagoria's level increases by 3. Evernight Raven: Oz can remain in battle for two seconds more, dealing 30 percent of Fischl's attack as Electro damage when any party member attacks.

Genshin Impact Fischl build: Example set ups

Fischl is probably best as a Support fighter, able to deal constant Electro damage through her abilities and Oz, while other party members better suited to the DPS role deal with most of the fighting. However, due to her access to several AoE attacks, rapid fire arrows, and her ability to aim her shots precisely, she's also well equipped for both crowd control and taking on tough bosses. Whether you see her as a supporting star or a utility DPS party member, these builds will help you get the best out of her.

Support

Weapon

The Stringless: This bow brings out Fischl's Electro power, and so is the obvious choice for Support play. It increases Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 24/30/36/42/48 percent, so fully upgraded it can make your whole party crackle with Electro power.

Artifacts

Thundering Fury: 2 parts: Increases Electro damage by 15 percent. 4 parts: Decreases Nightrider's cooldown by 1 second for every use in a battle, and increases all damage caused by Overloaded, Superconduct, and Electro-Charged elemental combinations by 40 percent.

2 parts: Increases Electro damage by 15 percent. 4 parts: Decreases Nightrider's cooldown by 1 second for every use in a battle, and increases all damage caused by Overloaded, Superconduct, and Electro-Charged elemental combinations by 40 percent. Instructor: 2 parts: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80 percent. 4 parts: Increases Elemental Mastery for all party members by 120 percent for 8 seconds.

DPS

Weapon

Compound Bow: This bow doesn't provide the all-around Electro help of The Stringless, but instead makes Fischl an archer not to be messed with. With this, Normal Attack and Aimed Shot hits increase Attack damage by 4 percent, with a speed increase of 1.2 percent for 6 seconds. These boosts can stack up to 4 times, and have a 0.3-second cooldown.

Artifacts

Gladiator's Finale: 2 parts: Fischl's Attack increases by 18 percent. 4 parts: Offers boost to Polearm, Sword, or Claymore fighters, but no boost to Fischl's bow.

2 parts: Fischl's Attack increases by 18 percent. 4 parts: Offers boost to Polearm, Sword, or Claymore fighters, but no boost to Fischl's bow. Berserker: 2 parts: Fischl's Critical rate increases by 12 percent. 4 parts: Fischl's Critical rate increases by an extra 24 percent when her HP is below 70 percent.

For a DPS build, it is better to have 2 parts of Gladiator's Finale and 2 parts of Berserker, to get the Attack and Critical combo, especially when Gladiator's Finale's 4 part boost is useless to Fischl.