Hitman's second Elusive Target is now live, so to speak

As I write, the Congressman is walking the streets of Sapienza, surrounded by muscle and personal assistants. One way or another he'll be gone before two days are up.

You know the rules: you've got one shot to eliminate the target. Die and that's it. If he dies, that's it—there'll be no attempts to better your score. Remember that PC players have a reputation to protect when it comes to assassinating high-value targets, so try not to let the side down.

As the with the Forger before him, Io has provided us with a little intel on the Congressman. Aspiring presidential candidate Anthony L. Troutt made himself a few enemies during the 1983 invasion of Grenada. Friendly fire can have that effect. During his visit, he'll be staying at Silvio Caruso's mansion. The rest is up to you.