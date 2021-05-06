Here's when Resident Evil Village unlocks in your timezone

The village awaits. Resident Evil Village is just hours away from release, with an official release date of Friday, May 7. But depending on your timezone, you may well be able to play it before then.

Here's the breakdown of when you can play Resident Evil Village on PC or console, depending on your timezone.

Resident Evil Village release time

Capcom hasn't published an exact unlock time for Resident Evil Village on PC, but the Xbox and PlayStation stores both say the game will be available at midnight EST on May 7. That means console players in North American can start playing Resident Evil Village Thursday night. Preloads are available now on the consoles if you pre-order the game.

Here's how Resident Evil Village's console unlock time works out across multiple timezones:

Los Angeles: 9 pm PDT

9 pm PDT New York: 12 am EDT

12 am EDT London: 5 am BST

5 am BST Sydney: 2 pm AEST

If your timezone isn't listed above, click on this link for a handy converter .

We don't have an official unlock time for PC, so we have to guess when Resident Evil Village comes out. Village will likely unlock at the same time as it does on consoles: midnight Eastern time. That's when Resident Evil 3 Remake unlocked in April 2020. (Weirdly, Resident Evil 2 unlocked an hour later, so it's hard to say definitively.) We've asked Capcom for a concrete unlock time and will update this article when we hear back.

Capcom has stated that there will be no Steam pre-loads for Resident Evil Village on PC.