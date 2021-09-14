Popular

Here's our first look at Grand Cathay in Total War: Warhammer 3

Grand Cathay has never before been playable—not even in the tabletop games.

Grand Cathay, one of the oldest and most powerful civilizations in the world of Warhammer, is also one of its least-known factions. It's almost like an NPC: It's been around in the tabletop game for years, but has never actually been a playable faction. It will be in Total War: Warhammer 3, though, and today Creative Assembly revealed "the land of celestial dragons, unyielding warriors, and wondrous war machines" in a new cinematic showcasing the power of Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, ruler of Northern Cathay and commander of the armies of the Great Bastion.

Grand Cathay and its army is one of the most advanced in Total War: Warhammer 3, with a particular focus on defensive capabilities. "Ranged and melee units receive buffs when in close proximity, their power boosted as the Yin and Yang that runs through every inhabitant of the empire works in concert," Creative Assembly said. "This gives them incredible ranged firepower and a stalwart, hardy frontline. They are slow-moving and easy to flank, but their flying machines, alchemists, and dragon sorcerers do much to make the army a formidable one."

The factions legendary lords are Miao Ying, seen in the trailer, and her brother Zhao Ming, the Iron Dragon, ruler of the Western Provinces and Lord of Shang-Yang. Despite how it may seem in the trailer, they are not humans who can take dragon form, but dragons—immortal dragons—who can take human form: "This makes them incredibly powerful combatants, amazing sorcerers, and natural leaders."

A more detailed breakdown of the Grand Cathay faction in Total War: Warhammer 3, including a full roster reveal and unit spotlights, will be rolled out in the coming weeks. For now, you can peek some screens below and find out more about Creative Assembly's ideas for the faction at totalwar.com.

Total War: Warhammer 3 Grand Cathay faction

Total War: Warhammer 3 Grand Cathay faction

Total War: Warhammer 3 Grand Cathay faction

Total War: Warhammer 3 Grand Cathay faction

