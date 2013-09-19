Hearthstone beta key giveaway

Hearthstone is a new card-battling game from Blizzard set in the WarCraft universe. You take the role of one of nine heroes, customise your deck (or roll with a standard preset) and then deploy monsters and spells against other players to destroy them, which levels you up and gives you virtual fun-bucks with which to buy packs of new cards. It's feels like PopCap have made a card game. Magic missiles whistle-thump against enemy cards. Big spells can obliterate the board in a quick, roaring conflagration. It's reactive, satisfying and simple, and you can play it right now if you happen to grab one of the 350 keys we have to give away below.

The final giveaway will appear at 4pm UK time below. Click "GET MY BETA KEY" to get your beta key. Once you've logged in, a code you should pop up, and you can follow the instructions below to redeem it.

All keys have now been distributed as of 8.28pm BST. Apologies if you were unable to access the key distribution system - we were being hit by a huge volume of traffic from 3.45pm onwards which caused performance issues.