Popular

Hawken videos offer tutorial tips and show missile and siege game modes

By

Battles between huge mechs just isn't exciting enough now. This is 2012. We've all seen a giant robot fight another giant robot, many of us have probably dreamt about it at some point. It's a bit blasé. Giant robots fighting over even gianter missile silos, however, is cool. Giant robots gathering energy to fuel a colossal battleship so that it can zap a towering enemy base to ashes is even better .

Luckily, free to play multiplayer mech shooter, Hawken, will feature both activities in its missile and siege game modes. See them in action in the fresh Hawken videos below, spotted by Evil Avatar .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments