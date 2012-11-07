Halo 4 definitely not coming to PC, "woah, really?" says nobody anywhere

Our couch-and-TV siblings seem to really like Halo 4 , and with Microsoft in charge, you'd think they'd be planning a big Windows 8 store release. I mean, you wouldn't actually think that, because you know better, but you'd think it in a sarcastic way. Well, it's not happening. Speaking to The PA Report , a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that they "do not currently have any plans to port Halo 4 to PC."

"Halo 4 was designed specifically for Xbox 360," he said. You know, the platform owned by Microsoft. The same company that made the OS I'm using right now. So, it's not like that would've be--OW! Sorry, I wired my keyboard to shock me whenever it detects too much sarcasm. For some reason, I also type expressions of pain instead of vocalizing them. I'm a very odd person.

Anyway, as The PA Report's Ben Kuchera also points out , Microsoft has made a huge mistake. Some of us are quick to snub Halo, but by some accounts Halo 4 is the best in the series, and not just because it's on Mountain Dew bottles. People like it, and we might too if we had the chance. Just imagine how pretty it'd be with all those pixels we have. We have so many pixels, Microsoft! Please let us use them!

Or don't. It isn't easy to develop multi-platform games, or convince Important People that the PC is a worthwhile investment, but if anyone has the resources, it's Microsoft. It seems they'd rather we buy their hardware than their game, though, and it's a bit late for that. Fine, be that way. I'll continue giving my money to indie shooters like Natural Selection 2.