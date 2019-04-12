Grab this Ryzen gaming desktop with a 500GB SSD and RTX 2060 for $849 today

Having trouble deciding on the best gaming PC for your budget? If you're looking to stretch your dollar, Walmart has a tantalizing deal or a second-generation Ryzen system with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card tucked inside.

It's the Skytech Archangel Elite, which we had previously highlighted as one of the noteworthy cheap gaming PC deals in recent weeks. Since including it, however, the price has gone down $50—it now costs just $849.99.

The foundation for this system is a Ryzen 5 2600 processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and RTX 2060, which looks to be a Zotac model if Walmart's images are accurate. Regardless of the brand, though, it's a fast card and a good deal in a system at this price.

We also like that Skytech opted for a 500GB solid state drive, and not a smaller capacity SSD or bigger capacity HDD. A 500GB SSD is right on target for a system like this, and you could always upgrade to one of the best SSDs for gaming, even one of the best NVMe SSDs.

Other amenities include onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a 24X DVD burner, and a 650W 80 Plus Bronze power supply. A keyboard and mouse is part of the package too.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.