GOG's sale this week has a free game twist

GOG has sales on all the time, but this week the deals are a little sweeter. If you spend $5, $10, or $15 in the new Weekly Sale, you will get one, two, or three games completely free.

So, the more you spend, the more games you'll get. The freebies you can choose between are Kyn, Tropico Reloaded, and Breach & Clear: Deadline Rebirth. Of course, there's plenty to spend your cash on too, with The Banner Saga series up to 75 percent off. Antihero is discounted 25 percent, and you can get up to 80 percent off the rest of the Tropico series.

You've got a whole seven days to browse the sale of over 60 games and get what you want. The free ones will be distributed after the end of the sale on September 19, and remember that you're only eligible if you've spent money on games in the Weekly Sale.

